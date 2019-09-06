NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Dirty Pineapple’s ‘Recycled Love’ Collection Rocks the Runway at NYFW

 

Shanghai based New York runway bred powerhouse Dirty Pineapple debuted their latest collection on the NYFW runway yesterday with a concept “about objectifying yourself; the destruction of your ego just for the purpose of feeling; accepting the different roles and experiences in the performance of loving; the good and the bad reprocessed to generate a ‘new’ you.”

Aptly named ‘Recycled Love,’ the latest collection featured men’s and women’s styles in a variety of prints and textiles as “Dirty Pineapple would like to offer a more nuanced narrative and navigate the extremes often followed by big fashion when reacting to a tectonic shift. They looked back to its roots, to the modern urbanites that have been their focus since inception, to offer a not so black and white story. One where attitude does not come from rigidity, where a suit does not necessarily need a tie, where class does not equal classicism – a new raw luxury experience. The odd and twisted visual vocabulary of Dirty Pineapple is a mix of color combinations, gender contrast and vintage styling.”

Bold styles, bright colors and gender fluid clothing? We’re totally on board! Check out the best looks from the latest collection below!

 

Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)
Dirty Pineapple (Photo by Zach Hilty/BFA)

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

