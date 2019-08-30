Pandora Jewelry Hosts Epic Party Celebrating Autumn Collection in LA!

Pandora Jewelry celebrated an epic brand relaunch event in Los Angeles last night to commemorate their Autumn Collection, asking ‘What Do You Love?’ With the celebrity ‘Pandora Muses’ in tow including Models Georgia May Jagger and Halima Aden, Writer Margaret Zhang, Actresses Nathalie Emmanuel and Larsen Thompson and Artist Tasya Van Ree, this was an event to remember as Pandora repainted the city pink!

With a collaboration from artists who showcases their work throughout the night, and with performances from Charli XCX and SZA and with other celebs present like Top Models Georgia Fowler and Shanina Shayk, Pandora’s latest collection has certainly turned this once mom-wearing charm bracelet brand into pieces for the modern, young woman with fresh designs and styles that can be dressed up or dressed down with any look!

Featuring 108 pieces including charms, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, this nature inspired collection ranges with prices from $30-$225! What Do You Love? We’re loving this newest collection that has reimagined Pandora’s Jewelry and you will too! To check out more styles and grab a few to get into the Autumn spirit, check out the link here!