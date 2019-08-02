NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Rad + Refined is the Sunglasses Co of Your Techni-Color Imagination

Rad + Refined are more than just a sunglasses company, they’re the trend of a generation of festival goers worldwide, a niche accessories company that work for festival season, your BFFs Bachelorette Weekend, or if you just wanna #getfancy by the pool. A favorite of celebs like Paris Hilton, Kylie-and Stormi Jenner, Taylor Swift, Khloe’s baby True, the list goes on and on.

The creations of designer and celebrity stylist Jacqueline Rezak, Rad + Refined are anything but Refined. They’re funky, fresh and all around sparkly, decorated with rhinestones, letter-beads, in a wide range of lens colors, these babies are literally the funniest sunglasses you’ll lay your eyes on, and we’re totally rocking them this summer!

Here are some of our favorite of these wild designs, and how to buy (they’re sold at Nordstrom, Dolls Kill and the Rad + Refined site!)

The Ultra Chrome Shield is selling for $110 and can be yours here
Get your Pink Nova Crystal Sunnies for only $82, here!
Celebrate your Bride in style with the Team Bride glasses for $55, yours here!
You can pre-order the Heart of Gold Glasses for $55, here!

 

The Lovespell Sunglasses can be your for $55, here
The Heart on Ice Sunnies are on $23! Buy them here
The Space Disco Sunglasses are $68 and can be purchased here!
Grab the Celebrity in Opal Sunnies here and the Eyewear Chain in Pink here, both for only $98 each!
The Sequin Backpack in Rose Gold can be yours now for $68, but you have to go here!
