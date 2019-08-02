Rad + Refined is the Sunglasses Co of Your Techni-Color Imagination

Rad + Refined are more than just a sunglasses company, they’re the trend of a generation of festival goers worldwide, a niche accessories company that work for festival season, your BFFs Bachelorette Weekend, or if you just wanna #getfancy by the pool. A favorite of celebs like Paris Hilton, Kylie-and Stormi Jenner, Taylor Swift, Khloe’s baby True, the list goes on and on.

The creations of designer and celebrity stylist Jacqueline Rezak, Rad + Refined are anything but Refined. They’re funky, fresh and all around sparkly, decorated with rhinestones, letter-beads, in a wide range of lens colors, these babies are literally the funniest sunglasses you’ll lay your eyes on, and we’re totally rocking them this summer!

Here are some of our favorite of these wild designs, and how to buy (they’re sold at Nordstrom, Dolls Kill and the Rad + Refined site!)