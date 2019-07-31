Nicole Miller Now Has Her Own Rosé…Bottoms Up!

Legendary French-American designer Nicole Miller usually makes a splash on the runways of New York Fashion Week, but this time she’s making an actual splash, as she’s just debuted her Nicole Miller Rosé. So whether you’re hitting the Hamptons for some much needed R&R, or need a new rosé for a girls night, Nicole Miller is once again the woman to turn to!

Last night with an intimate dinner at Bobo Restaurant in New York City’s West Village, Miller and her team celebrated the launch among celebrity guests including fashion icon and author/blogger of ‘Making it in Manhattan,’ Caroline Vazzana, and Model, singer and Blogger of Natalie Off Duty, Natalie Lim Suarez, among others!

“Being half French, wine was something I grew up with, we always got a little sip at dinner. I really acquired my taste for wine during my school year in Paris. Summer trips to St. Tropez and later St. Barts got me loving rosé. I also love to cook — especially in the summertime — and I always make sure to serve rosé,” recalled Miller. Created in Bordeaux, although most rosé is created in Provence, was an important choice for Miller, saying that “as a Francophile and wine-lover, I fell in love with the area years ago. I was impressed to learn how the great Châteaux from Bordeaux were able to produce such incredible rosés. I’ve traveled around Provence as well and visited many vineyards and I found this rosé far superior.”

You can purchase Nicole Miller Rosé for only $16.99 here! #Cheers #BossBabe