James Perse is Having an 80% Off Sale!

Yes, you read that correctly. Fan favorite for men and women, James Perse, the designer who’s known for his simple classics that enhance literally ANY outfit you wear is having a factory sample sale at their Hollywood location this weekend ONLY! So grab your credit cards, because this one is not to be missed!

Here’s all the deets:

When:

Friday, August 2nd – 11AM to 7PM

Saturday, August 3rd – 10AM to 7PM

Sunday, August 4th – 10AM – 6PM

Where:

1128 North Highland Avenue, Hollywood, CA 90038

What:

Cash and card payments accepted. All sales final – no returns or exchanges.

