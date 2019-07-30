Ulla Johnson Celebrates Amagansett Store Opening with Celeb Dinner

If it didn’t happen in the Hamptons this summer, did it even happen?!? Celebrity favorite designer of flowy ready-to-wear pieces Ulla Johnson hosted an intimate summer soiree in celebration of her newest #brickandmortar store, the opening of the Amagansett location. Guests including Naomi Watts, Aurora James, Lauren Bush Lauren and David Lauren, Danielle Duboise, Romy Solemani and others feasted family-style on lobster sliders, branzino and a clambake along with some signature cocktails and rosé for the event.

Deciding on the location and outfitting the store all happened last month, but for Ulla Johnson and the Ulla Johnson customer, Amagansett Square was a perfect fit for her second store venue! “We were never trying to do a pop-up or throw some clothes in a space. We wanted to create something with the same level of care and beauty that we did with the New York Store” Johnson said with a smile.

Behind both stores is Alexis Brown, who also set the scene Saturday night in Fort Pond Bay for the elite crowd. It was a night to remember, and a new store for all you Hamptons-goers, but with September right around the corner, we’re most excited to see what Ulla Johnson’s NYFW runway pieces will look like! Stay tuned! #BossBabe #HotfortheHamptons