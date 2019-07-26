NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

We’re in Love with these Eco-Friendly Shoes, and You Will Be Too!

The Pacific are the latest genderless shoes with an eco-friendly sustainable design process that will keep you cool in the summer heat and stylish as their loafers come in a variety of colors! Designed to support life on the go, Pacific shoes can be worn seamlessly from the boardroom to the beach while taking a big step toward a zero-carbon future!

Using an innovative algae-based foam called BLOOM Pacific shoe designers developed the world’s first plant-based foam produced with algae biomass. With one pair of shoes made using BLOOM algae returns 120 bottles of filtered water to the environment, while also keeping 11 total 12-inch CO2 filled balloons from entering the atmosphere! Talk about developing a commodity thats sustainable as it is functional and dapper!

Designed with rubber tread pods for better floor grip and maximum flexibility, The Pacific has been created with the athlete and the traveler in mind, so whether you’re jet-setting this summer or looking for a fresh look for your work week, The Pacific can take you there!

To view more of The Pacific shoes-and grab your pair-check out their site here!!

River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

