Booby Tape Hosts USA Launch Party with Heidi Pratt

Last night Australian born fashion company by Bianca Roccisano and Bridgett Roccisano, Booby Tape, hosted an epic launch party at Stanley Social in West Hollywood. With attendees like Heidi Pratt, Kylie Jenner’s bestie Anastasia Karanikolaou, Aussie babe Tammy Hembrow and others, the Booby Tape launch complete with an instagram-able swing set, specialty cocktails and sounds by DJ Saint Clair, it was definitely a night to remember!

Anastasia Karanikolaou attends the Booby Tape LA Launch
Tammy Hembrow attends the Booby Tape LA Launch

Booby Tape, the world’s first and original breast tape designed to lift the breast in a desirable position underneath clothing and enhance cleavage, is a favorite of celebs and fashionistas alike are finding that Booby Tape is a godsend whether you’re hitting a red carpet or going out on the town!

For many years now celebrities have been taping their breasts with the likes of masking tape and duct tape. These tapes are painful to remove and lack the strength of Booby Tape. Booby tape is the Original breast tape designed to be friendly on skin, and has the strength to hold up the heaviest of breasts. The secret with Booby Tape is all in the adhesive! It’s formulated to hold the heaviest of breasts with a super strong grip!

Now that’s a product we can get behind!

To learn more about Booby Tape, you can visit their website here!

