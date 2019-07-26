Alkhenist Hemp-Denim: The Jeans You Can Practically Sleep In

Alkhemist by James Jeans is the denim company that uses hemp as a core material in their clothing collections. Blending hemp with other natural fibers to create velvety soft materials has taken the company over 2 years to develop, and boy have they succeeded! Throw these babies on and it literally feels as if you’ve just sauntered into some silk pants. Alkhemist’s pieces are form fitting yet comfy, stylish yet practical and meant to worn as your complete your daily routine as well as dressed up for a night out on the town!

Founders of Alkhemist James and Conrad have spent the last 15 years as part of the garment industry in Los Angeles, developing Alkhemist’s mother company James Jeans as a premium denim brand in the local garment district. “Many on our team have been with us for more than a decade. Just like sustainability in the product, we believe in fueling and growing the current garment workforce in Los Angeles,” the founder explain, continuing that “we are proud to design and produce our denim products right in the heart of Los Angeles!”

Some of the many benefits of using hemp products-especially those in apparel are:

1) Hemp has been fortified and forged by the sun for durability and toughness

2) Hemp captures carbon from the environment, otherwise known as CO2 sequestration

3) Hemp shields and protects against UV, mold, bacteria and odor and is also breathable and self-cleaning

4) Hemp purifies pollution and restores the fertility of soils

5) Hemp preserves and sustains the source of life, and is made with 82% less water than cotton

With pieces like denim shorts, bermudas, jeans, jean jackets and tanks in prices ranging from $62-$320, Alkhemist is on the forefront of the sustainable hemp-denim movement, and we're here for it!