Joey DTLA Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

Last night JOEY Restaurants unveiled its latest addition to their collection of restaurants in its newest California location, DTLA. This 8,870 square foot urban oasis, with a guest capacity of 307, will be the most iconic street-level patio in downtown Los Angeles. Continuing their expertise in bringing globally inspired dishes to their diners, the playful DTLA menu created by a team of visionary chefs will blend items inspired by Los Angeles culture with fresh global cuisine trends.

The addition of the latest SoCal soon to be hotspot, the JOEY DTLA marks the Canadian firm’s 27th restaurant location, and second California venue. “We’re thrilled to add JOEY DTLA to our collection of restaurants,” said Jeff Fuller, CEO of JOEY Restaurant Group. “As one of the most globally connected cities in the world, Los Angeles is the ideal place to expand.” JOEY DTLA will surprise and delight Angelenos seeking an elevated, yet comfortable dining opportunity while showcasing unparalleled excellence in restaurant design, a world-class hospitality experience, and a menu of globally inspired dishes.

Guests can enjoy several menu items that are exclusive to JOEY DTLA, including the Korean Fried Cauliflower Bowl, Lobster Grilled Cheese, Steak & Lobster Ravioli, and the Mezcal Drink. California regional exclusive dishes include the Korean Fried Cauliflower, Sake Glazed Chilean Seabass, and the 20 oz. Bone-In Ribeye. Returning JOEY favorites include the Miso Ramen, Sushi Cone, and Katsu Chicken Salad.

“We’re excited to cater to Los Angeles’ cosmopolitan palette. JOEY DTLA will naturally become a hub for a global tribe of patrons who are keen to experience a variety of dishes from all corners of the world, while at the same time utilizing ingredients from the local farmer’s markets,” Executive Director of Culinary and Top Chef Canada winner, Matthew Stowe remarks.

Chris Mills, Executive Chef of JOEY Restaurants, has assembled an award-winning culinary team that has been working around the clock to bring masterful, innovative cuisine to the DTLA location, and after tasting about the delicious craft cocktails and innovative appetizers, JOEY DTLA is sure to be a favorite of the SoCal crowds!