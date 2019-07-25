Slowtide is The Cool Beach Towel Company About to Get Big

Slowtide is the next big thing when it comes to beach towels, yoga mats, and fleece blankets and it may be due to the high-quality of their products, but it’s also from the chic and simple designs for both men and women that makes Slowtide really stand out. Essential for the Cali native, Slowtide was developed in 2015 by three friends who, after spending long days at the beach, realized there was no towel that was both exciting and fit their daily needs. Leaving behind their corporate jobs, Dario Phillips, Wylie Von Tempsky and Kyle Spencer set out to create a new canvas for art in the form of a towel. Inspired by all bodies of water and a love of art, Slowtide is a collaboration of three friends who wanted to convey their lifestyle through unique products.

LAFM got the chance to talk with the creators of Slowtide to get their take on the innovative brand, check it out below!

LAFM: The towels and mats are unique and fun, what’s the inspiration that goes into each design?

Slowtide: We’re incessantly inspired by our travels and the world around us. From surfing to camping to yoga and working out, we are influenced by the activities we participate in. We also have a love for art and culture. We work with a plethora of artists, photographers, and brands to create unique designs. We have an appreciation for representing current culture. Not to mention, we find influence from the places we are rooted, specifically California and Hawaii!

LAFM: I love the sustainability aspect that goes into developing the products, can you elaborate on this and why this important choice was made?

Slowtide: Every garment we make impacts our environment, and we take responsibility for doing everything we can to minimize, control, and reduce those impacts. We work tirelessly to design and manufacture the highest quality towels and blankets. We’ve built decade-long relationships to ensure we work with the best in their field. A transparent and responsible manufacturing process is important to the foundation of our brand.

All of our cotton is certifiably sourced through the Cotton LEADS program™. The Cotton LEADS program™ is a leader in sustainable cotton production and is founded on core principles that are consistent with sustainability, the use of best practices and traceability in the supply chain.

All of our polyester products (travel towels, yoga towels, and fleece blankets) are made from 100% recycled post-consumer waste, primarily plastic bottles, and transforming them into premium polyester fibers. Certified through the Global Recycled Standard. The Global Recycle Standard applies to the full supply chain and addresses traceability, environmental principles, social requirements and labeling.

LAFM: And lastly, what do you see for the future of Slowtide?

Slowtide: We hope to continue our sense of creativity in allowing people to personalize their lifestyle. This holiday season, we are moving more into the home market. We see a value in the homes that we keep and how we want to be expressive there.