Feel like a French Girl in Chalonne Luxury Watch Straps!

Calling all fashionistas! CHALONNE is the luxury watch company with products in 14K gold, diamonds and exotic leathers you need to know about…ASAP! First of its kind, CHALONNE redefines wrist jewelry, ‘bridging the gap between fine jewelry and technology’ a spokesperson for the brand remarks.

Designed in Bel Air and hand-crafted by artisans at Jean Rousseau in France, CHALONNE straps offer a way to tell the time in style, expressing individuality and elegance while also remaining innovative and tech-savvy!

Ranging in price from $650-$8,295, each and every CHALONNE style showcases the best in design and craftmanship. Inspired by European art and architecture, the CHALONNE Apple Watch strap is meticulously crafted and features the finest, ethically sourced materials available. Brilliant diamonds, freshwater pearls, and lustrous 14k gold are intermixed with rich Napa leathers and exotic hides including lizard, stingray, and alligator which converge on the wrist to create a distinctive look.

Created by Southern California native Carlye Morgan, who spent more than two decades working in marketing and advertising for some of the world’s biggest and most recognizable brands including L’Oreal, Nabisco, Sony Pictures and Frito-Lay, Carlye’s unique blend of elegant style and practical function are evident in each strap she designs.

Female owned and operated throughout their departments, CHALONNE also gives back in a big way, as it’s committed to social responsibility and a brand ethos dedicated to female empowerment. For every strap sold on their website, CHALONNE makes a donation to a selected non-profit that champions economic opportunities, physical health and the inner strength of women everywhere. For its inaugural launch, CHALONNE is proud to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, whose mission is advancing the world’s most promising research to eradicate breast cancer.

Now that’s a company we can get behind! Elegant yet technology compatible with hand-crafted, luxury materials? Quick! Grabbing my credit card!! #BossBabe #LAFMApproved

To view more of Chalonne’s incredible pieces, you can visit their website here, happy shopping ladies!!