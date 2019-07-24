UK STREETWEAR: DB Berdan, Wesley Harriott & Jacqueline Loekito

Introducing the latest in streetwear, three hot brands based in the UK: DB Berdan, Wesley Harriott and genderless brand, Jacqueline Loekito. Get your Billie Eilish inspo on with these featured looks. From bold to bright and sporty to chic these brands have the perfect outfits that’ll make you stand out at that festival or concert this Summer! These brands are not only turning heads on the street but in the community. Supporting the LGBTQ+ movement worldwide is a huge part of why we love them. Making strides for all generations while making streetwear fashion fun and unique to wear. Shop these looks at the links below!

DB Berdan explores the issue of double standards within the fashion industry, regarding treating LGBTQ+ people as token characters, as trophy’s or spectacles to be observed and celebrated within that world. The brand’s playful style is evident across the garments as their personality is fully showcased and explored. DB Berdan’s socially advanced garments embrace every part of postmodern society in passionate and spirited streetwear.

Wesley Harriott is a Tottenham born contemporary womens wear designer, his collections are rooted in biological stories influenced by females that have impacted his past in both fiction and reality. This alongside his primary influences of video games and anime help shape his powerful and striking designs. Harriott has created a strong silhouette with decedent shoulder padding used to announce a presence of importance alongside contradicting boxy shapes. The designs hold a deep utilitarian style whilst playing with layering, cut outs and use of negative space.

Jacqueline Loekito redefines distinctive heteronormativity within traditional fashion by creating artistic genderless collections. Her main vision is that Jacqueline Loekito garments can be shared between men and women from one wardrobe to another. Sharp tailoring juxtaposed against flattering lines and complimentary colour palettes satisfy elements of both masculinity and femininity. Jacqueline believes that in the future there will be no separation between male and female clothing, her label radiates the perspective of there being no labels.

