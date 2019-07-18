NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Philipp Plein’s Punk-Rock Resort 2020 Collection

Always the rock-n-roller, designer Philipp Plein debuted his Punk-Rock Resort 2020 Collection complete with structured dresses, asymmetrical skirts, patent leather studded jackets and even swimsuits, Plein is taking a fresh take on 80’s glam rock, and we’re all for it!

An ode to the post-Punk London of the early 80s and using  Siouxsie Sioux as his muse, Plein’s latest collection includes textures like python, latex, denim, leather, drip finishing, sequins and Swarovski and of course studs. His looks also feature exaggerated shoulder pads, all combining to redefine the epitome of power-dressing. Check out all the looks from this collection below!

 

River Callaway
Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

