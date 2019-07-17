It’s Not Too Late To Have Your Summer Glow – Check Out These Summer Deals!

Summer can wreak havoc on our skin – too much sun, pores being clogged by sunscreen, and over-washing can cause irritated skin, potentially leaving it dried-out and tired looking. Give your gals some advice and suggest Leaders Cosmetics line of Labotica True Nature sheet masks.

From brightening, to moisturizing, to pore cleaning, there’s a mask for every skin prob lem. At only $3.00 each, you can afford to get a few and invite your girls over for a spa day!

Try Dermasuri Deep Exfoliating Face Mitt as a part of your daily skin care routine to buff, cleanse and exfoliate daily. This deep cleansing scrub removes dry skin instantly while massaging and stimulating skin. Use on face, neck or shoulders to clear away dead skin, diminish the visibility of pores, exfoliate your skin and reduce blackheads.

Inspired by Nature, Derma Organics offers effective organic remedies to calm dry summer skin complications. Derma products combine unique and exquisite natural-organic herbal formulations for all skin tones. $6.25 – $15.00

Face scrub and mask for deep cleansing, rich in natural ingredients that gently cleanse your skin. Bamboo seeds remove dead cells, while green clay offers deep cleansing and gives a glowing radiance. Shea butter & natural oils of organic olive, calendula & hemp nourish dry and dehydrated spots, while vitamin E nourishes and tones your skin.

Trophy Skin creates high tech beauty tools for all skin types. This MiniMD is a great tool to try at home microdermabrasion for yourself. It buffs dead skin to reveal radiant complexion, improves texture and skin tone, and softens harsh facial lines and wrinkles, leaving your skin looking and feeling fresh!