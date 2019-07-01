Feel Like a French Girl in M.M.LaFleur’s Elegant Mix-and-Match Pieces

M.M.LaFleur is the size-inclusive casual wear and work-wear clothing company you need to know about. With staples like form fitting dresses, perfectly-fitting pant-suits, and pieces you can mix and match to take you from your office hours to happy hour, casual Friday to casual weekend looks, M.M.LaFleur is changing the game from boring neutrals to elegant pieces with pops of color-and items you can order individually or as part of their thriving subscription box service.

From designer Miyako Nakamura comes “clothes [that] look really good. Not just “good for how comfortable they are” good, or “good for work” good, or “good for machine washable” good—our clothes make you look invincible and polished and daaaamn good,” and after testing out the quality and style of the pieces-I went for the , we 100% agree!

In describing the fit and flavor of the brand, a rep for M.M.LaFleur says “The difference between what looks good in 3-D versus 2-D lies in subtle, inventive craftsmanship: Miyako gravitates towards bias-cut skirts and angled seams that drape smoothly over the body’s curves. She also knows where a sleeve should fall to make your arm look trim, how to complement your bust with carefully-placed darts, and the fine line between showing collarbone (elegant) and showing cleavage (no). Ultimately, we don’t care what the clothes look like by themselves—we care how they look on you.” And with sizes ranging from XS to +3, and almost every piece in multiple colors, you can look your best in pieces that are as high quality as they are show-stopping!

With M.M.LaFleur’s Bento-Box Service, they take the hassle and time out of deliberating over your wardrobe. Click on the ‘Start a Bento’ button on their website, where you determine what your style and size are and 6-7 pieces are selected by an M.M.LaFleur stylist and sent to your door! Keep what you want, return what you don’t (shipping is free both ways), and just pay the cost of what you keep! (You can start a bento here)

We can’t get over their mix of two piece sets, flowy dresses-for the French girl in you!-and the accessories to take your look from casual to classic! M.M.LaFleur also features ‘The M Dash,’ a weekly blog with articles on a ‘Woman of the Week’ focusing on inspiring #BossBabes, advice on creating ‘Business Trip Casual’ looks, and so much more! To check out M.M.LaFleur, you can visit their website here, but don’t say we didn’t warn ya, these pieces are a must-have for your work life and casual day to day!