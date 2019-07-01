NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

The Best Looks from Dior’s Jaw-Dropping Paris Haute Couture Show

The stage was set, the lights grew dim, and as Nick and Priyanka Jonas were quickly showed to their seats, Dior’s Haute Couture Fall 2019/2020 show began. Classical music played from all pockets of the Avenue Montaigne, as models draped in black-from Dior’s staple wool coat and skirt sets to decadent tulle dresses, with others dripping in fringed leather pieces and striking silhouettes hit the catwalk. With velvet belts and intricate fishnet veils and fishnet tights, this collection was emblematic of designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s life, and while it felt deeply personal it also established her firm footing as one of the most important designers of the 21st century.

Check out the best looks from this 65-piece collection below!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

