Murad Unveils ‘Hydration Line’ at huge Pop-up in Century City

The legendary skincare expert to the stars Dr. Murad released his latest skincare line, ‘The Power of Hydration’ collection in LA at Westfield Century City on Saturday, inviting guests to literally ‘unlock their wellness’ by entering and trying the new products. The recent collection features a nutrient-charged water gel, AHA/BHA exfoliating cleanser, invisiblur perfecting shield broad spectrum SPF, and a prebiotic cleansing mist.

We’ve tried and tested these products since the unveiling and from LAFM we have to say-they are incredible! The nutrient-charged water gel goes on so silky-smooth you’ll be reminiscing about it throughout your day while the invisiblur perfecting shield SPF moistens your skin without that I’m-clearing-wearing-sunscreen smell and texture, all 4 of these products will leave you feeling refreshed, invigorated and with a long-lasting glow.

A Champion of Modern Wellness, Dr. Murad believes that wellness and hydration come form the outside-in. Building his career on the belief that skincare is healthcare and developing his namesake brand in 1989, Murad set out to share his innovative skincare formulas (the first brand to show measurable results without surgery) and advance his research on the effects of the environment, nutrition and lifestyle on the skin.

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Murad Skincare, Dr. Murad related that “skin is the body’s window to wellness. When you care for your body and mind, this reflection and result is evident on your skin. Our activation provides examples of how to encourage a well-rounded lifestyle which will then inadvertently nourish your skin.”

With pop-ups at Westfield San Francisco Centre Mall on June 29th and Westfield UTC San Diego on July 13th, each location will be supported by robust in-store events with retailer partner, Sephora, where shoppers will be treated to product giveaways, one-on-one consultations with Dr. Murad, mini facials, a D.J. and more.

“We are excited for this chance to genuinely connect with our customers and share our brand purpose of an inside out, body/mind approach to skincare. It’s an experiential opportunity that goes beyond a website or a social post, allowing us to forge tangible relationships.” said Murad CEO, Michelle Shigemasa. So don’t delay! Perfect skin is on the way!