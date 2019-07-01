NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Dare to Dream: Iris Van Herpen’s Hypnotic Haute Couture Show

Dutch Designer Iris Van Herpen showed off her latest Haute Couture Collection in Paris yesterday with celebrity guests in attendance including Celine Dion (who wore Iris Van Herpen), wowing audiences once again with her intricate and illusional designs. Beginning her namesake brand in 2007, Iris Van Herpen has always had a strong interest in science and technology, and this has been a major factor in each of her collections. Collaborating with architects, famous stars with a penchant for misconception such as Bjork, and even engaging in conversations with CERN and MIT, Iris Van Herpen has taken the mantle left behind by Alexander McQueen with his love of science, robots and fashion, and reimagined it ten-fold in her miraculous creations.

The latest collection, named ‘Hypnosis’ was brimming with colors, interesting and intriguing silhouettes, and pieces that were as eye-catching as they were hypnotic, see the best looks from this 20-piece collection below.

 

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.