Dare to Dream: Iris Van Herpen’s Hypnotic Haute Couture Show

Dutch Designer Iris Van Herpen showed off her latest Haute Couture Collection in Paris yesterday with celebrity guests in attendance including Celine Dion (who wore Iris Van Herpen), wowing audiences once again with her intricate and illusional designs. Beginning her namesake brand in 2007, Iris Van Herpen has always had a strong interest in science and technology, and this has been a major factor in each of her collections. Collaborating with architects, famous stars with a penchant for misconception such as Bjork, and even engaging in conversations with CERN and MIT, Iris Van Herpen has taken the mantle left behind by Alexander McQueen with his love of science, robots and fashion, and reimagined it ten-fold in her miraculous creations.

The latest collection, named ‘Hypnosis’ was brimming with colors, interesting and intriguing silhouettes, and pieces that were as eye-catching as they were hypnotic, see the best looks from this 20-piece collection below.