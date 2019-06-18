NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Paris Hilton Celebrates “My Best Friend’s Ass” Single Release at Nightingale

Paris Hilton DJ`s at Nightingale for sbe nightlife`s Dean May birthday party. (photo by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

 

Paris Hilton stepped out in style for her release party for her latest single ‘My Best Friend’s Ass’ this past Saturday, also celebrating sbe nightlife curator Dean May’s Studio 54 themed Birthday at Nightingale in West Hollywood. Arriving on a giant white horse statue, as if there’s any other way??, Paris spun her hits to celebs like Tara Reid and Megan Pormer, Jeremy Meeks, Nicole Williams, Larry English, Casper Smart and others, in the packed nightclub.

You had to be there, but this time LAFM was there for you, so check out all the fun from Saturday below!

Paris Hilton at Nightingale for sbe nightlife`s Dean May birthday party. (photo by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)
Dean May at Nightingale for sbe nightlife`s Dean May birthday party. (photo by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)
Paris Hilton at Nightingale for sbe nightlife`s Dean May birthday party. (photo by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)

Megan Pormer at Nightingale for sbe nightlife`s Dean May birthday party. (photo by: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com)
