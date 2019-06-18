Paris Hilton Celebrates “My Best Friend’s Ass” Single Release at Nightingale

Paris Hilton stepped out in style for her release party for her latest single ‘My Best Friend’s Ass’ this past Saturday, also celebrating sbe nightlife curator Dean May’s Studio 54 themed Birthday at Nightingale in West Hollywood. Arriving on a giant white horse statue, as if there’s any other way??, Paris spun her hits to celebs like Tara Reid and Megan Pormer, Jeremy Meeks, Nicole Williams, Larry English, Casper Smart and others, in the packed nightclub.

You had to be there, but this time LAFM was there for you, so check out all the fun from Saturday below!