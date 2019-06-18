MOBS: The Sneakers You’ll Wear With Literally Everything

MOBS is not a household name yet, but it should be. The sneaker company combines comfort with a classic style in fresh colors that can take you from work to drinks on the town, to errands the next day. It’s got something for everyone, for every occasion, and with every style in sizes for men and women, you really can’t go wrong!

Geneva-born LA-based shoe designer Alexandre Benaim launched MOBS (Mobility, Optimism, Beauty and Soul) in 2018 after a trip years earlier to a local market in Tanzania had him admiring design, functionality and simplicity in beautifully crafted sandals made from discarded tire treads. Coming from a luxury background himself, Benaim set out to redesign and reengineer sneakers that focus on comfort and quality without being inaccessible to the masses.

“That’s something that’s missing from other brands”, says Benaim as we sip sparkling water on the rooftop of Spring Place, “when we come down to sneakers, they are a very casual product before big fashion houses began developing them. Many times you pay for the brand name, and I feel like there’s room for a brand like us which can offer the same attributes as the high-end brands, but we don’t put any gimmicks into our products-they’re all about comfort and functionality, while also offering a high end look and design.”

With prices ranging from $150-$250, Benaim constructs each shoe from start to finish-from the overall look to designing the inner sole, which is extremely important for comfort he explains to me, making each shoe with comfort and versatility on one end and excellent craftsmanship and quality on the other. “A premium leather lining provides long-lasting comfort, breathability and wear. From stitch details and component finishes to branding, every detail is an opportunity to elevate.”

Creating a bridge between technical sneakers and designer sneakers, MOBS is leading the way for high quality without losing comfort, for simple and classic aesthetic without an over-inflated price point. As all shoes are made with premium materials and breathable fabrics, making MOBS “A shoe made for movement, that performs,” Benaim explains. Comfort, sleek style, and all at an incredible and practically unheard of price-point? Now that’s a brand we can get behind, and a shoe we can wear again and again!

“With a diverse range of influences from art, design, travel, music and culture, we hope to inspire people on their quest for true modern discovery.”

