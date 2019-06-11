Grab your Credit Cards, Free People has Opened a Malibu Location!

Free People opened the doors to it’s latest (and possibly greatest) stand-alone store in Malibu last week. Stocked with the brands core collection items, it will also feature #tried-and-true denim silhouettes, dresses, breezy knit tops, summer shorts, and those outfit-completing accessories that are a must have!

Located at 3806 Cross Creek Road in Malibu, the store will also feature Free People’s FP Movement collection, the brand’s in-house activewear line. So whether you’re hitting it up to grab a boho chic summer dress, or need some new activewear for those California hiking days, Free People is here for it with customer favorites [from their FP line] like the Happiness Runs Tank, Kyoto High-Rise Leggings, and the Ecology Set!

While the Free People label is most known for its Bohemian aesthetic, the Philadelphia based retailer has also expanded into wellness, fitness, travel and now also a curated beauty line that’s cruelty free and all natural! From in-house FP fragrances to crystal water bottles and a selection from brands like Hum, Bala Bangles and Skin Gym, you won’t want to miss everything the Free People Malibu store has to offer!