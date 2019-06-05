CFDA Awards Best Dressed List!

The Annual CFDA (Council for Fashion Designers of America) hosted it’s Awards Gala Monday night in NYC to all of the world’s most elite. Designers dressed to impress brought along their current muse (dressed head to toe in the designer’s fashion of course!) and celebs, designers, and fashionistas alike were honored throughout the evening! After stepping down this year as head of the CFDA, Diane von Furstenburg passed the the torch to designer Tom Ford, who honored Brandon Maxwell as Designer of the Year!

Model Martha Hunt glittered in gold in her Moroccan Monique Lhuiller look!

Socialite and Entrepreneur Olivia Palermo was regal and classic in this lace and silk two piece set by Valentino.

Ciara donned a see-through Vera Wang gown for the CFDA Awards…can you say sultry and see-through? We’re in LOVE!

Model Gigi Hadid walked the carpet in this take on a pantsuit piece by Virgil Abloh for the CFDA Awards!

Model Emily Ratajkowski was all sleek in satin in her two piece set by Hellesey!

Anne Vyalistsyna was fun and flirty in her mini dress for the Awards Gala!

Model Cindy Bruna arrived on the carpet wearing a stunning sequin mini dress by designer Angelys Balek, and this look tops our chart! What a showstopper!

Supermodel of the moment Bella Hadid was all smiled in her sequined halter dress by Michael Kors!

Amber Valleta was a Boss Babe dream in this multi-colored suit!

Antoni Porowski was flirting with color in his head to toe Sies Marjan look!

Designer Tory Burch shone in her own lace frock! We love it Tory!

Actress Beanie Feldstein kept it chic in her midi embroidered dress!

Model Lily Aldridge posed in Brandon Maxwell with designer Brandon Maxwell at the CFDA Awards Event!

Winnie Harlow shut down the red carpet in this custom Christian Sriano gown and boa set!