What to Gift, Where to Eat and What to Experience with Your Dad this Father’s Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner, and by corner I mean literally in just a few days. If you’re a wait-til-the-last-minute to plan out activities, make reservations and purchase gifts-type like myself, then this post is for you! I’ve rounded up all the best gifts, best spots to grab lunch, and best experiences to give good ol’dad-whether its the father to your children, your father, or the father-like figure in your life, the best day with these recommendations that have been tried and tested and are perfect for whoever the man is!

Gifting for the Sports-Loving Dad:

Take your Dad to the Dodgers: With tickets as low as $12 this season, you won’t want to miss some quality time with Dad while sitting back and watching the Dodgers play!

A signed Magic Johnson Jersey: Everyone loves a good framed jersey, especially that of NBA legend Magic Johnson when he played for the Lakers! Get it framed beforehand or do it yourself, either way this is a great steal and is sure to put a smile on your dad’s face! Get yours here for only $149!

Gifting for the Classically Cool Dad:

MOBS Sneakers: The sneakers designed by Swiss born LA Based designer Alexandre Benaim are classically cool without all the designer logos emblazoned everywhere. Recently featured in Forbes, get something stylish and simple this Father’s Day, and go with MOBS, you won’t regret it! Check out their handcrafted selection here.

ic! berlin Sunglasses: Favorited by celebs like Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Hugh Grant, Chris Rock and many others, your dad will be in excellent company in these stylish shades. Developed in 1996, ic! berlin sunnies are not only suave, they’re lightweight, come in a variety of colors and are perfect as sunglasses or subscription glasses. With design for both men and women, get some for Dad this Father’s Dad, but we’re warning you, you may end up getting a few pairs for yourself! Get them here now.

A subscription to GQ: The classically cool dad in your life may already have it all when it comes to style and a certain gen ne sais quoi, so embrace it even more with a subscription to GQ Magazine. He’ll feel like James Bond and you can give yourself a pat on the back!

Gifting for the Outdoorsy Dad:

tentree Mobius BackPack: We’ve talked about tentree and all the amazing things the company is doing in repopulating trees in countries around the world (over 30 million trees planted so far) in a piece a few weeks ago, which you can read here, but today we’re taking about tentree beacause they have an amazing backpack perfect for your outdoorsy dad! tentree plants TEN TREES for EVERY PURCHASE, and if that’s not enough, all of their products are made from sustainable materials! Purchase the Mobius Backpack here!

Skye Footwear Sneaker-Boots: These waterproof sneakers/hiking shoes combine durability and functionality, style and comfort and are perfect for a weekend camping trip, or to throw on when it’s cold and rainy in your city! Made from recycled materials and with temperature regulation control, Skye Footwear’s motto is ‘feeling good, looking good and doing good,’ and once you throw these on-whether to head to the office or a weekend away, you’ll be chanting that same slogan. For the outdoorsy Dad in your life, this footgear is sure to not only turn heads, but also provide everything he needs to stay dry and warm wherever his next adventure is! Get a pair for him (and yourself!) here.

A subscription to Outside Magazine: The Magazine that published Jon Krakaeur’s piece on his fateful 1997 Everest climb, and became the bestseller Into Thin Air, Outside Magazine is at the forefront of literature on best hiking trails, road trips, if it’s outdoors, Outside Magazine covers it (did it’s name give it away??). Pick up a subscription for your favorite Dad for only $19.95/yr here!

Gifting Ideas for the ‘He Fits all Categories’ Dad:

A Crystal Tumbler Set: Don’t fret just yet, Macy’s is selling these bad boys in a set of 4 for only $99! Celebrate your Dad in style with these beautiful crystal tumblers that say ‘let’s kick back, relax and enjoy!’ Get yours here.

Grill Master Crate: What better way to say I love you Dad than by also saying “I love when you grill out Dad?” -this gift is an easy two for one. The Grill Master Crate is only $109 and comes with two different BBQ sauces, a cast iron smoker box, set of 4 steak thermometers, premium spice blend, wood chips, and a brass-knuckle meat tenderizer…need I say more?? Get yours here.

Monogrammed Leather Doc Kit: Every man young or old needs a monogrammed leather doc kit, and Etsy can save the day, and not only let you customize the leather color, but also the font of the monogram, all for only $36! You can still get something useful and stylish without breaking the bank! Grab yours here.

A Few Great Spots to Take Dad this Father’s Day:

The Golf Course: Whether you want to buy a round or pay for some private lessons, golf is always a great gift and experience for Dad! There are tons of courses around LA that offer discounts if you only want to play 9 holes, but here are some great Groupon deals we found to look into! Check it out here.

The Racetrack: Ever wanted to try driving a Porsche Cayman GTS, Ferarri F430 F1, a Lamborghini Gallardo, an Audi R8 V10 or a McLaren 570S on a racetrack at top speed? Well now you can, and better yet it’s the perfect gift to go head to head with your Dad at this Auto Speedway outside of LA! For only $199 you can experience this, so buckle up, you and your dad are in for a fast ride! Buy tickets here!

Dine in with Dad at Father’s Office: When you think of a great burger and beer in a place that has the look and feel of literally your father’s office, with wood lining the ceilings, walls and tables, Father’s Office in Helms Bakery probably comes to mind, it’s the only place we want to take Dad this Father’s Day for a reason. This summer, the LA based hot spot is opening for brunch on Sundays in the Culver City location, pushing the envelope on your food tastings in the best way! We’ve tried and tested it, and with choices like Cold Brew Negroni, Kimchi Bloody Mary, the Helms Breakfast Sammy (which features sausage, egg custard, gruyere and aioli on a rye english muffin and is absolutely delish), Japanese Oatmeal, a Kimchi Michelada and so much more you’ll crave coming back again and again. Head out for a cold one and a hot meal to a place that doesn’t do substitutions, just like your old man!