NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Global Gift Foundation Hosts Spectacular Gala in Paris

On Monday night, Maria Bravo hosted the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. Recognized as one of the most charity events in the French capital, she hosted to elite guests including celebrities like Rose McGowan, Gary Dourdan, Anthony Delon, Lorie Pester, Flora Coquerel, Alain Fabien Delon, Frederique Bel, Anthony Colette, Maxime Dereymez, Tonia Kinzinger, Denitsa Ikonomova and many others.


Honored at the event was Thierry Martino for his work in favor of the Global Gift Gala Foundation projects including improving life of vulnerable people and that of children with special needs. Martino received the Global Gift We Believe in People Award this year.

The Eurovision finalist “Madame Mosieur“, the singers “Camille Esteban”, from La Voz France, and the artist who has broken molds “Lartiste”, as well as the DJ “Adassiya“, were in charge of putting the musical note to the evening, making for quite the spectacular night in Paris! 

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.