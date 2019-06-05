Global Gift Foundation Hosts Spectacular Gala in Paris

On Monday night, Maria Bravo hosted the 9th Annual Global Gift Gala at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. Recognized as one of the most charity events in the French capital, she hosted to elite guests including celebrities like Rose McGowan, Gary Dourdan, Anthony Delon, Lorie Pester, Flora Coquerel, Alain Fabien Delon, Frederique Bel, Anthony Colette, Maxime Dereymez, Tonia Kinzinger, Denitsa Ikonomova and many others.





Honored at the event was Thierry Martino for his work in favor of the Global Gift Gala Foundation projects including improving life of vulnerable people and that of children with special needs. Martino received the Global Gift We Believe in People Award this year.

The Eurovision finalist “Madame Mosieur“, the singers “Camille Esteban”, from La Voz France, and the artist who has broken molds “Lartiste”, as well as the DJ “Adassiya“, were in charge of putting the musical note to the evening, making for quite the spectacular night in Paris!