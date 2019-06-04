MoreDash, the Fashion Brand Changing the Face of Retail Shopping

Imagine enjoying fashion for the fraction of the price you usually pay for a dress. Here’s the low down: starting June 6th in LA, you can be personally styled in a dress and given the opportunity to pose and get your photos and a video professionally created, in the time it takes to grab a coffee. Now imagine that this only costs $10…mic drop!

Fashion gurus, and #BossBabes Natalia Modenova and Daria Shapovalova are the founders who developed this fashion experience filled with high-end designs, MoreDash. With incredible dresses and accessories in shades from pastels and neon and textures like feathers and sequins, MoreDash is curating a unique pop-up June 6-8th at Melrose Place, West Hollywood, with items available to purchase in store or for pre-order online (should you need a different size or color!). Try before you buy, but you can now also try and take some amazing photos and videos before you buy!

“Fashion is one of the most polluted industries in the world,” Daria and Natalia tell me over cocktails in Venice, “we want to change it. We’re bringing this new mass market idea where instead of buying a dress you’ll be photographed in once then maybe never wearing again, you can be photographed at our studio for a fraction of the cost of the dress, and decide after if you want to purchase the outfit.”

Picking specific pieces from relatively unknown designers and making them household names with styles and patterns that are different, fun and exciting to wear is a skill Daria and Natalia have learned and harnessed effectively after many years in the fashion industry. Both born in Kiev, the two met developing the country’s first ever Ukraine Fashion Week, which is now covered each year by British and American Vogue, W Magazine, and even Forbes. In establishing MoreDash, Natalia and Daria are bringing fashion like you’ve never seen it before. Why wear an expected dress by a name brand designer, when you can wear outfits that are unique and that no one else has, and take professional photos before you buy??

“A new shopping experience that they’ve never had before is what we’ve wanted to create for a long time, we’ve wanted to develop this to help people make purchases more consciously, and we offer the photo and video opportunity because we believe content is an asset and it has a value. We want our guests who attend the pop-up to walk away have documented content they can use instantly, instead of the bad cycle in the fashion industry of buy and return,” Natalia and Daria explain.

“People can come to Melrose Place and make their appointment, and have this personalized fashion experience. We’ll help these customers style their looks and will have presets ready to edit the photos afterwards as well as high-quality video content that can be delivered directly to the iPhone,” explains Natalia. After you’ve been professional styled, you’ve got 10 minutes to pose in front of the camera and an insta-worthy backdrop, all for $10. Now that’s a deal too good to pass up! With pieces ranging in price from $400-$1000, and even a dress worn at this year’s MET Gala, guests are able to experience fashion like never before! #LAFMApproved

Get your tickets now (here) to attend this exclusive event and get them quick, because you know all of us at LAFM are already booking appointments to try on these incredible looks!