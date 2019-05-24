NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Giambattista Valli x H&M Launches May 25th

Yesterday at the amFar Gala at Cannes Film Festival, Giambattista Valli arrived on the red carpet with one of his muses, Kendall Jenner wearing Valli’s signature brightly-colored tulle dresses. What we didn’t know until this glamorous duo walked for all the world to see is that this dress, as well as an entire men’s and women’s selection of garments will be sold through H&M in 1 DAY. Can you say #micdrop??? We’re already setting our alarms to be the first in line to shop this on Saturday morning, so check out all the looks coming to stores super soon!

Kendall Jenner wears the ‘Flared Tulle Dress’ which will sell for $399

Chiara Ferragni wears the ‘Lace Dress with Train’ which will sell for $649 and the Heart Sandals which will go for $299

H.E.R. wears the ‘Lace Bustier Dress’ which will sell for $649

Chris Lee wears the ‘Tulle Dress with Train’ which will sell for $549 and the bow ‘Necklace with Rhinestones’ for $99.99

Ross Lynch wears the ‘Wool Blazer’ ($249), ‘Wool Pants’ ($99), ‘Leather Loafers’ ($299) and the ‘Organza Shirt’ ($99)

Bianca Brandolini wears the ‘Short Ruffled Top’ ($149) and the ‘Silk Chiffon Skirt’ ($129) and the ‘Rhinestone Tiara’ around her neck ($39.99)

Check out the pre-drop here, which will be available online and at the NY Store on 48th St and 5th Ave. Also! If you sign up to be an H&M member, you can get 20% off your first purchase! Happy shopping ladies and gents!!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

