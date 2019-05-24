Lottie Tomlinson Launches Tanologist in US

Lottie Tomlinson released her cruelty free, vegan and organic self tanning products from her company, Tanologist, with a fabulous pool party in the Hollywood Hills, celebrating her launch in US stores. The fashionista and make-up artist developed Tanologist in 2018 and sold it primarily in European markets, but after unveiling her latest collection, Tanologist is now available (finally!) in the US at Target-which you can start purchasing here now!

Lottie is a self-tanning goddess, so LAFM had to sit down and discuss her amazing company, check it out below!

LAFM: Lottie, what’s it been like developing your own company?

Lottie Tomlinson: It’s been amazing getting to develop products from start to finish, seeing everything that goes into the development and being able to make sure they’re perfect and something I’m so proud to share.

So excited to be launching something I worked so hard on in the U.S. and can’t wait to see what everyone thinks!

LAFM: Creating a company that’s cruelty free, vegan AND organic is amazing, what are your hopes and aspirations for Tanologist?

Lottie Tomlinson: Thank you – it was so important to me when we were developing the products that they had to be vegan, cruelty free and organic.

We’re developing new products at the moment so I’m excited for those to be released and to get everyone’s feedback. I’d also love to keep expanding into more countries – right now we’re available via our website internationally on www.Tanologist.com but I’d love if we were stocked in stores like Target across the world too.

LAFM: And lastly, what do you think it will take for other self tanning companies to take the positive steps you’ve taken?

Lottie Tomlinson: I think other brands are really starting to see how much demand there is for vegan and cruelty free products so hopefully that will encourage them to follow the same steps. I think that with Tanologist we’ve managed to prove that you can create amazing tanning products that aren’t harmful so there’s no reason that other brands can’t do the same.

With prices ranging from $16.99 to $19.99 and including three shades of Light, Medium and Dark, Tanologist is paving the way for beauty products to not only be affordable and extremely necessary, but great for the skin to give you that amazing glow! I had the chance to test out the Tanologist products in the Medium shade, including the Sunless Tanning Face + Body Drops as well as the Self Tanning Mousse and I’m converted! Why pay exorbitant prices for sunless tanning solutions that aren’t organic and cruelty-free?! Lottie Tomlinson has developed something that’s great for the skin, the environment and for your wallet, and we’re totally on board! #LAFMApproved #BossBabe