Brahmin x Drybar Collection Debuts in LA

Brahmin‘s latest 2019 Collection debuted last night at a VIP event in Beverly Hills. Guests sipped on Rose and munched on coconut cupcakes, while enjoying blowouts by Drybar Beverly Hills and previewing the latest Brahmin Spring/Summer collection.

Featuring pieces ranging from $265-$415, Brahmin‘s latest looks include croc-embossed leather items, versatile designs that can be worn as cross-bodies or carried in hand, and a pop of color that gives the vintage feel of each bag a fresh new perspective!

Here are some of our absolute faves for the summer and autumn seasons-shop them now!

#Cheerstothat! We love epic collabs with amazing brands! Today only you can book a Drybar appt for free at Drybar Beverly Hills, West Hollywood or Santa Monica (Montana Ave) locations and preview the latest Brahmin Collection! For a limited time, Drybar customers will be able to shop a curated selection of Brahmin product while they get pampered at select Drybar locations. Drybar guests will receive a free Brahmin Millie wristlet and travel size Detox Dry Shampoo and Conditioner set with a purchase of any Brahmin handbag over $250. Happy Shopping Ladies!!

River Callaway
Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

