NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

MOCA’s Star-Studded 2019 Benefit Raises $3M

Klaus Biesenbach, Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry (Photo by: Billy Farrell)
Sharon Stone (Photo by: River Callaway)

MOCA, the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles celebrated it’s 2019 Benefit in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday night with a benefit dinner and auction for nearly 700 guests, and included celebrity attendees and benefactors including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Billy Idol, China Chow, Keanu Reeves, Sharon Stone, Mike Ovitz, Steve Tisch and many more.

Orlando Bloom (Photo by: Billy Farrell)
Lisa Edelstein (Photo by: River Callaway)
Gela Nash, John Taylor (Photo by: Billy Farrell)

Beginning the evening with an outdoor red carpet and cocktail reception guests sipped on speciality drinks while celebrating MOCA‘s 40th Anniversary Collection, The Foundation of the Museum: MOCA’s Collection. Curated by Senior Curator and Administrative Department Head Bennett Simpson, the collection is comprised of immersive installations, ideas on Americanness, figuration and the intersection of the body with architecture, and include featured pieces by Chris Burden, Liz Larner, Raymond Pettibon, John Baldessari, and Kara Walker. With musical guests Patti Smith & Lenny Kaye and Rufus Wainwright, the benefit honored all of the artists who have played and will play such a vital contribution to the core mission of MOCA to engage and educate the public with contemporary art. 

(Photo by: Billy Farrell)
Patti Smith (Photo by: Zack Whitford)
MOCA (Photo by: Zack Whitford)

MOCA Board of Trustees Chair, Maria Seferian said to the audience “I went back to the catalogue from our first show, titled The First Show: Painting and Sculpture from Eight Collections: 1940 to 1980 and I was struck by what our Founding Director, Pontus Hulten, wrote in the first essay of MOCA’s first catalogue: ‘It is important that the ideas of collecting and building great collections be present,’ But most importantly, he wrote: ‘The role of the artist not only as the maker of art but as a secret and visionary force in society should be apparent.’ This feels as relevant today standing here in the museum founded by artists, in a room largely filled by artists, as it did 40 years ago.”

Maria Seferian (Photo by: Zack Whitford)
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry (Photo by: Zack Whitford)

Raising over $3 Million dollars for museum operations and a pledge of $10 Million by MOCA Board of Trustees President Carolyn Clark Powers to permit free general admission for all museum guests, the MOCA 2019 Benefit, crafted by MOCA’s New Director Klaus Biesenbach, was certainly a night to remember in Los Angeles!

Klaus Biesenbach (Photo by: Zack Whitford)
Billy Idol (Photo by River Callaway)
River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.