Eva Longoria + Maria Bravo host Global Gift Gala Cannes

Actress Eva Longoria Baston and Actress and Producer Maria Bravo celebrated the Global Gift Initiative’s Annual Gala during Cannes Film Festival last night at the Mouton Cadet Wine Bar in Cannes. The philanthropic non-profit aims to “create a positive impact on the lives of children, women and families who are in need.” By aiding those around the world and working with other non-profits in specific locations, GGF is able to personalize their efforts and truly bring aid for crises. Their last Gala held in Dubai in December raised money to help the local foundations-The Dubai Cares and Harmony House India, both foundations whose work bring quality education to children around the world.

This year’s glamorous Gala was hosted by Xpose, the Global Gift Initiative’s official sponsor, the award-winning international live-streaming application that protects anyone with a mobile phone in 2 easy steps. By shaking the phone, the application is activated and Xpose automatically records everything around you and your GPS coordinates directly to the given emergency phone. It also generates an alert to family members and all users of the application and are within a distance of 5 to 10km.

“We help meet basic needs in the lives of vulnerable groups by creating campaigns, partnerships with major brands and ambassadors and beneficiary institutions and institutions that allow an impact of social transformation,” a spokesperson for the GGF explains. By connecting applications, foundations, and other organizations, the Global Gift Foundation is closing the gap and giving a voice to those that would otherwise only be known in their own cities. Children, Health, Women and Social Help are the main focuses of the Global Gift Foundation, and their efforts are and continue to be changing the world!

The Annual Cannes Gala this year included celebrities and activists such as Hollywood musician Gary Dourdan and Belgian singer Lara Fabian, who both provided music for the evening. Supported also by sponsors Baron and Baroness Philipe and Camille de Rothschild, as well as Gaurav, Hal Caviar, Daimondi, the Moshiri Family, David Matsumoto, and Thierry Martino and painter Sacha Jafri, who’s best-selling item was sold for over 160,000 Euros. It was quite the spectacle in Cannes for giving, gifting, and global aid, and we can’t wait to celebrate their next Gala in Paris on June 3rd to raise more money and awareness to organizations worldwide!