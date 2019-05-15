NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Jonathan Simkhai’s Retro Resort Collection Wows the Runway

Jonathan Simkhai opened his first show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia, launching his most recent Resort 2020 collection to an outdoor runway at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Monday. Simkhai is known for his delicate pieces infused with lace, including dresses, skirts and detailed corsets, but this collection was a powerful exuberance of colorful creations, blending Simkhai’s skill of creating feminine pieces with a twist. This collection featured elegant lace details on dresses, to-die-for leather outfits, and a mix of 70s satin jumpsuits with #BossBabe colorful suits.

Check out all the best looks below!

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

