MET Gala Monday: Best Dressed

The annual MET Gala was last night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Upper East Side of New York City, and the most elite of the elite showed up to support the annual Gala raising money for the Museum’s Annual Themed Costume Exhibit, which is also the theme of the event. Hosted by Editor and Chief of Vogue herself Anna Wintour (who personally approves each guest), this annual fashion showdown is not to be missed! With Lady Gaga and Harry Styles as the two hosts this year, it was certainly a night to remember, and LAFM was there to capture it all!

River Callaway Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.