MET Gala Monday: Best Dressed

Lady Gaga has not 1 but 4 looks by Brandon Maxwell, undressing on the Pink Carpet!

The annual MET Gala was last night at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in the Upper East Side of New York City, and the most elite of the elite showed up to support the annual Gala raising money for the Museum’s Annual Themed Costume Exhibit, which is also the theme of the event. Hosted by Editor and Chief of Vogue herself Anna Wintour (who personally approves each guest), this annual fashion showdown is not to be missed! With Lady Gaga and Harry Styles as the two hosts this year, it was certainly a night to remember, and LAFM was there to capture it all!

Cardi B wears Thom Browne
Gemma Chan sparkles in Tom Ford
Billy Porter brings all the CAMP-iness in The Blonds
Lily Collins wowed in Giambattista Valli Couture (Photo by: John Shearer)
Kim Kardashian stunned in Thierry Mugler’s first design in 20 years!  (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Michael Urie in Christian Sirano (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images)
Tiffany Haddish was a wild child in her Zebra ensemble, and we love it! (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images)
Serena Williams brings a pop of color in her incredible neon gown by Versace
Jared Leto let the head outta the bag in his glammed up Gucci look! (Photo by: Getty Images)
Kylie and Kendall Jenner were all feathers, sequins, and fierceness in their custom Versace gowns!
Saorise Ronan was every bit as elegant in her Gucci gown
Hailee Steinfeld kept to the CAMP theme in Victor & Rolf
Gigi Hadid outshone the competition in her silver sequin jumpsuit/bodysuit look!
Three’s Company with some of our faves, Tessa Thompson in Chanel Haute Coutur, Trevor Noah in Off-White, and Lupita Nyong’o in Versace! (Photo by: Mike Coppola)
Bella Hadid and Jeremy Scott were dazzled to the max in Jeremy Scott! (Photo by: Theo Wargo)
Cara Delevigne was giving us major 60’s Goldie Hawn realness in this Dior Haute Couture look! (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Always iconic Celine Dion in Oscar de La Renta (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Ciara was all hair and all flair in a green Dundas gown (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Dua Lipa in Versace (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris)
Gal Gadot’s Givenchy lacy ensemble is one of our absolute faves of the night! (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Idris Elba took a break from his DJing days and glammed up with girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre in Versace (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Jennifer Lopez is no longer Jenny from the Block in this fierce frock by Versace! (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra in Dior Haute Couture and Nick Jonas in Dior Men gave us some serious Tim Burton vibes! (Photo by: Neilson Barnard)
RuPaul wore a fiery and flirty sequin suit down the pink carpet, and we absolutely die! (Photo by: Neilson Barnard)
Sara Sampaio was all glam in this stunning gown by August Getty Atelier
While Beyonce and Jay Z didn’t make an appearance this year, Solange showed up in a snakeskin Salvatore Ferragamo look, and we’re all about it! (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris)
Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas hit the carpet in Louis Vuitton (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Funny Girl Bette Midler and daughter Sophie Von Haselberg in Michael Kors (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Janelle Monáe gave us some Art Deco in Christian Siriano (Photo by: Theo Wargo)
Gwen Stefani is all smiles in a custom Moschino by Jeremy Scott (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images)
Is that you Lumiere?? Katy Perry lights up the room in Moschino! (Photo by: Evan Agostini)
Lily Rose Depp was chained to her Chanel Dress! (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris)
Nikki Minaj is pretty in pink in Prabal Gurung (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris for Getty Images)
Zoe Kravitz was simple and classic in Saint Laurent (Photo by: Neilson Barnard)
Hailey Bieber was the ultimate glowing newlywed in Alexander Wang! (Photo by: Angela Weiss)
Awkwafina’s gold gown by Altuzarra was one of the best looks of the evening! (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris)
Ever the fashionista, Julianne Moore shone in a green sequin Valentino gown! (Photo by: Angela Weiss)
Julia Garner gave us some elegant enchanctress feels in Zac Posen (Photo by: Neilson Barnard)
Josephine Skriver donned a flirty and flowery Jonathan Simkhai gown (Photo by: John Shearer)
Jemima Kirke and Lena Dunham had us doing a double take in Christopher Kane (Photo by: Dimitrios Kambouris)
Emily Ratajkowski was an Egyptian Goddess in Dundas! (Photo by: John Shearer)
Salma Hayek was all glitter and gold in her Gucci gown. (Photo by: Dia Dipasupil)
Zendaya was the ultimate Cinderella of the Gala with her Fairy Godmother stylist, Law Roach1
