Veronica Beard opens new store in Palisades Village

The luxury brand that’s also the affordable brand, Veronica Beard, opened the doors to its latest store in LA in Palisades Village last night, hosting a private party at their newest space. Serving up 21 Seeds Tequila and followed by a private VIP dinner at The Draycott Monument Terrace, celeb guests (and fans!) included Awkwafina, Jordana Brewster, Nazanin Boniadi, Cobie Smulders, and more mingled to the tunes of DJ Tessa Young as brand founders, co-designers and sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard celebrated their second West Coast store (the first being in West Hollywood at Melrose Place) since their retail debut in NYC in 2016!

Pacific Palisades shoppers will be able to access the brand’s full ready-to-wear collection, as well as upcoming collaborations with Bandier and Kassatex, launching May 6th and 29th, respectively, in addition to limited edition styles and third-party product. In honor of the opening, a portion of proceeds from purchases made at the Pacific Palisades location through May 4th will benefit the Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, founded by Camilla and Matthew McConaughey to empower high school students to live active and healthy lives!

Veronica Beard is known for it's cool yet classic aesthetic, clothes that are elegant yet a new take on traditional, VB is known to be and made for real life. Now, VB is also known for giving back to the community