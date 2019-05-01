One Bag, Endless Options with Konfigur Handbags

Ever find yourself needing multiple types of bags-clutches, cross-bodies, handbags, for multiple different occasions like a night out with the girls, or something for everyday but can’t afford it all? #TheStruggleIsReal when you want to be mindful of your budget, but also fashionable, and what’s worse than having to transfer your stuff from one clutch back to your every day bag, and vice-versa? LAFM has found a solution to all your #handbagproblems with Konfigur Handbags.

Created and designed by Jillian Davison, Konfigur Handbags allow you to have endless options without endless prices. With a unique and inventive handles that attach and de-tach clutches to crossbodies, Konfigur gives you the option to add or subtract different pouches, a mix and match to produce your own look. They’re also reversible, which means you can change around your bag as soon as you need to change around your look!

“Instead of having a purple purse and a green purse and a yellow purse that I’d constantly have to move my stuff from depending on what I wore, I wanted to develop something that was easy to use, had the ability to mix and match, and allows you to change the purse to match you as you go from day to night” says founder Jillian Davison. Developing the mechanics for the purses themselves was a challenge it itself, as Jillian went through a year and a half long patent approval to get her design (co-created with her husband) ready to be sold. But hardwork paid off, as these bags are reusable and did we mention fashionable??

Female Entrepreneur and #BossBabe? Check!

Fashionable and Functional Handbags? Check!

#LAFMApproved? Check!

Check out the Konfigur Handbags website to being mixing and matching your own looks!