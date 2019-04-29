Missoma: The Jewelry all the It Girls are Wearing

Soon to be a household name, Missoma is the jewelry that has been adorning the necks of some of the world’s top models, actresses, socialites and all-around It Girls. Fans include Margot Robbie, Cindy Crawford, Jasmine Tookes, Shanina Shaik, Kaia Gerber, Lily Rose Depp and even our American Royal and Duchess of Sussex herself, Megan Markle. Missoma was the talk of Coachella with its versatility and layering ability of its pieces, “as a brand, we focus on creating the perfect jewelry for your everyday wardrobe. An integral part of our designs is their ability to be worn alone or layered” says Founder and Creative Director Marisa Hordern.

Marisa Hordern found a love of gemstones and jewelry at a young age when her mother bought her a labradorite crystal at the age of 5, “I quickly began spending all my money on crystals and gemstones…Years passed and I started making jewelry around my kitchen table” she says. Turning her passion for jewelry design from a hobby into a reality, she began sourcing gemstones from Hong Kong and Thailand and developing a business over 12 years with a current team of 40.

“It is still one of my favorite parts of being a jewelry designer – being able to travel to India to choose the gemstones from the rough, based on their depth of color, clarity or pattern, and decide how they should be cut. Watching the cutting, faceting and polishing process to transform a rock into a gemstone is simply awe-inspiring” says Marisa. With a passion behind every piece made, pieces that can be worn with anything and for any occasion, Missoma’s classic style and female driven business is a company we can certainly get behind, and overspend at! #LAFMApproved #ItGirlJewelry