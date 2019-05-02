MODELHUNT- The New Wave of Model Searching

The 2019 spring runways were the most diverse ever. The last New York Fashion Week opened with all plus-size models. And Madeline Stuart, the world’s first model with Down Syndrome, has been gracing the runways in New York and Europe since 2015. But does the industry need to be even more inclusive? Does it need to fully celebrate the infinite form of human beauty? We think YES!

That’s the vision behind the already much talked about MODELHUNT, the world’s most diverse model search taking place in Los Angeles, CA. in July. So why is everyone already buzzing about the event? It’s designed to break barriers and set new beauty standards while launching new modeling careers and inspiring the acceptance of one’s flaws and uniqueness.

Errol Isip is th e man behind the idea. His nearly two decades in the fashion and events production world has taken him around the globe. In 2001, he became one of the Philippines’ youngest talent managers. He later moved to Dubai where he spent 12 years organizing and managing events for the biggest fashion luxury brands like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Armani, and Stella McCartney, and jewelry brands like Bvlgari, Boucheron, and Pomellato just to a name a few. After moving to Los Angeles, he started his own fashion events firm and is currently the Casting Director and overall Choreographer for Los Angeles Fashion Week.

It wasn’t until recently that the modeling world began to make major strides in diversity. But still, Isip says the industry still has a ways to go in terms of fully embracing diversity.

MODELHUNT is his latest contribution to the movement, as it is a model competition like no other. Instead of just seeking “standard models,” they seek to find models in a wide range of categories representing different ages, genders, heights, sizes, looks and abilities.

Aspiring and professional models can submit their application and photos online at www.modelhunt.net. Following submission, they will be called in for a live screening and the top candidates for each category will be chosen to go through extensive training, mentoring, photo shoots, social media promotions and compete in the finals happening in July. This is where they’ll model in a fashion show in front of top talent agents and launch their new careers!

ModelHunt Categories:

Petite – Men 5’9 below Women 5’7 below 18+ yrs

Mainstream – Men 5’10 above Women 5’8 above 18+ yrs

Edgy – Men and Women with tattoo, piercings 18+ yrs

Mature – Men and Women 50+ yrs

Kids – 5 – 11yrs

Plus Size – Men and Women 18+ yrs

Trans – Men, Women, Non-Binary 18+ yrs

Teens – Boys and Girls 12 – 17yrs