NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Be Festival Ready This Season!

Moon & Nomad offers a variety of kimonos & tunics that are sure to have you feeling like a true Bohemian babe this festival season! Check out their online store www.moonandnomad.com   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the perfect even glow, all festival goers must stop by L.A.’s newest tanning salon, Be Bronze Studio! We actually had the chance to stop by & check them out. Let me tell you, we can’t wait to go back to drench ourselves in their special formula that gives that sun-kissed glow without leaving any signs of orange. The place is so cute & chic too! Definitely a hot spot for spray-tanning babes all around! Book your next appointment at www.bebronzestudio.com 

Complete your festival look by adding beautiful semi-permanent tattoos! Easy Ink gives you the luxury of having your favorite pattern, animal, or quote anywhere on your body without the fuss of pain or needles! Your new ink will have you fooling your friends for 8-15 days! Order yours online at www.easy.ink.com  

Protect your skin throughout the day with this Tako Pore Sebum Stick! Fits in any bag, purse, or pocket. Your skin will stay looking & feeling fresh with its lightweight smooth finish. Add this to your festival bag! You’ll be sure to need it! Get yours at www. tonymoly.us/products/tako-pore-sebum-sun-stick 

Recover the right way with the Santevia Recovery Stick! Simply activate the Recovery Stick by submerging it into bottle or glass. Shake or stir for 30 seconds, and within 3-5 minutes  your water will reach optimal pH and chlorine reduction . This hydrogen-rich, antioxidant water speeds muscle, skin, bone, and brain recovery. A true lifesaver when it comes to all day music festivals.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.