Rachel Zoe Creates ‘ZOEasis’ at Coachella

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)

Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report hosted one of the most exclusive events during Coachella 2019, with a St Tropez themed ‘ZOEasis‘ party inspired by Zoe’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection. Including a Sephora Beauty Loungeoffering custom, festival-inspired hair services, and skincare and makeup touch-ups, from AmikaIGK, Supergoop!, and Sol de Janeiro, there was also an immersive photo experience and creation station gave guests a taste of Paramount’s upcoming film, Rocketman, a Kendra Scott Color Bar, seasonal bites, hosted bars, and fresh sounds care of Coco & Breezy and Pamela Katz Tick, this ZOEasis was giving us all the fashionable feels!

Zoe’s take on effortless glamour was also showcased on VIPs including Victoria Justice and her sister Madison Grace, Kiernan Shipka, Alisha Boe, and Paris Berelc, in Rachel Zoe Collection—her namesake line known for bohemian silhouettes and classic tailoring.Additional guests included talent and influencers such as Vanessa Morgan, Quincy Brown, Megan Pormer, Erica Pelosini, Eugenie Grey, Nikki Deroest, and more! LAFM was there to soak up all the fun, sun and the trendy & stylish boho chic aesthtic Rachel Zoe is legendary for. Check out the pics below!

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Kiernan Shipka (L) and Rachel Zoe attend The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Whitney Fransway attends The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Quincy Brown attends The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Paris Berelc attends The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: Vanessa Morgan attends The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (L-R) Erica Pelosini, Rachel Zoe, and Chris Pitanguy attend The Zoe Report’s 5th Annual ZOEasis at The Parker Hotel on April 12, 2019 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for The Zoe Report)
