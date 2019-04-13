Rachel Zoe Creates ‘ZOEasis’ at Coachella

Rachel Zoe and The Zoe Report hosted one of the most exclusive events during Coachella 2019, with a St Tropez themed ‘ZOEasis‘ party inspired by Zoe’s Spring/Summer 2019 Collection. Including a Sephora Beauty Lounge, offering custom, festival-inspired hair services, and skincare and makeup touch-ups, from Amika, IGK, Supergoop!, and Sol de Janeiro, there was also an immersive photo experience and creation station gave guests a taste of Paramount’s upcoming film, Rocketman, a Kendra Scott Color Bar, seasonal bites, hosted bars, and fresh sounds care of Coco & Breezy and Pamela Katz Tick, this ZOEasis was giving us all the fashionable feels!

Zoe’s take on effortless glamour was also showcased on VIPs including Victoria Justice and her sister Madison Grace, Kiernan Shipka, Alisha Boe, and Paris Berelc, in Rachel Zoe Collection—her namesake line known for bohemian silhouettes and classic tailoring.Additional guests included talent and influencers such as Vanessa Morgan, Quincy Brown, Megan Pormer, Erica Pelosini, Eugenie Grey, Nikki Deroest, and more! LAFM was there to soak up all the fun, sun and the trendy & stylish boho chic aesthtic Rachel Zoe is legendary for. Check out the pics below!