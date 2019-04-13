NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Mira Zwilinger Shines at NYFW Bridal

Make a Wish was the theme of Mira Zwilinger’s effortlessly chic collection at NYFW Bridal this April. Featuring feminine silhouttes and light weight material, Zwilinger’s innovative use of 3D printing technology allowed her to complete this collection by hand-drawing stunningly intricate embellishments directly onto the Belgian tulle, silk organza, French and Italian lace, and polished gazar that dominate the collection!

Beginning her fashion house as a discrete atelier out of Tel Aviv in 2010, Zwilinger quickly became known for her enchanting apparel when her daughter Lihi Zwillinger joined her in 2015, establishing the Mira Zwilinger name as a fashion powerhouse across Europe. In retail stores including Mark Ingram, Moda Operandi and Saks Fifth Avenue, her 2020 collection features 29 looks, that include 25 floor-length gowns, all made out of Tel Aviv. We’re warning you-this collection is sure to make you swoon…and maybe into your next relationship!

Check out all the dazzling designs below:

APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week

APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week

APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week
APRIL 2019 New York Bridal Fashion Week

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.