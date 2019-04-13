Mira Zwilinger Shines at NYFW Bridal

Make a Wish was the theme of Mira Zwilinger’s effortlessly chic collection at NYFW Bridal this April. Featuring feminine silhouttes and light weight material, Zwilinger’s innovative use of 3D printing technology allowed her to complete this collection by hand-drawing stunningly intricate embellishments directly onto the Belgian tulle, silk organza, French and Italian lace, and polished gazar that dominate the collection!

Beginning her fashion house as a discrete atelier out of Tel Aviv in 2010, Zwilinger quickly became known for her enchanting apparel when her daughter Lihi Zwillinger joined her in 2015, establishing the Mira Zwilinger name as a fashion powerhouse across Europe. In retail stores including Mark Ingram, Moda Operandi and Saks Fifth Avenue, her 2020 collection features 29 looks, that include 25 floor-length gowns, all made out of Tel Aviv. We’re warning you-this collection is sure to make you swoon…and maybe into your next relationship!

Check out all the dazzling designs below: