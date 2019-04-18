CHLOÉ Celebrates a Change of Seasons with Charli XCX

Wednesday night Chloe and Flaunt Magazine celebrated at Harriet’s Rooftop for a very fancy and very celeb-filled soiree in West Hollywood. With Charli XCX performing, James Corden, Caroline Duar, Aly & AJ, Xenia Adonts and many more in attendance, it was certainly a night to remember! Friends of the house from LA and beyond mingled while sipping cocktails from Bandero Tequuila and Bogart’s Vodka and were shot in Chloé’s latest collection! LAFM was there to capture all the fun and all the fashion celebrating Chloe’s latest Spring/Summer Collection!

Check out some of the celebs in attendance below: