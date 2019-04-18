NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

CHLOÉ Celebrates a Change of Seasons with Charli XCX

Wednesday night Chloe and Flaunt Magazine celebrated at Harriet’s Rooftop for a very fancy and very celeb-filled soiree in West Hollywood. With Charli XCX performing, James Corden, Caroline Duar, Aly & AJ, Xenia Adonts and many more in attendance, it was certainly a night to remember! Friends of the house from LA and beyond mingled while sipping cocktails from Bandero Tequuila and Bogart’s Vodka and were shot in Chloé’s latest collection! LAFM was there to capture all the fun and all the fashion celebrating Chloe’s latest Spring/Summer Collection!

Check out some of the celebs in attendance below:

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Serayah McNeill arrives at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Jackie R. Jacobson arrives at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Caroline Daur arrives at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Dani and Emma arrive at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Xenia Adonts arrives at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Mishel Prada arrives at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Arlissa arrives at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 17: Jordan Claire Robbins arrives at Flaunt And Chloé Celebrate A Change Of Seasons with Charli XCX at The Jeremy Hotel on April 17, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for FLAUNT Magazine)
