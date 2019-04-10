NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Coachella Event Guide 2019

Coachella Weekend #1 is happening this weekend, and while we’re totally excited to see headliners Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino, lets be honest what we’re really excited for this #Chella is the super exclusive, celeb-filled parties that are also all happening!

LAFM has compiled a list of all the hottest events happening Weekend 1 and 2 this year, check it out below:

Weekend #1

THURSDAY, April 11th

Time: 10AM-6PM

Info: RSVP

Time: All Day

Info: RSVP

Time: 9PM-2AM

Info: Free with Ticket

Time: 9PM-1AM

Info: RSVP required

FRIDAY, April 12th

Time: 10AM-6PM

Info: RSVP

Time: 11AM-7PM

Info: Ticketed

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

Info: Invite Only

Time: 2-6PM

Info: Invite Only

Time: 4-6PM

Info: Invite Only

Time: 5-9PM

Info: Invite-Only

Time: 5PM-11PM

Info: RSVP

Time: 6-11PM

Info: Invite-Only

Time: 10PM-4AM

Info: Ticketed

Time: 10PM-4AM

Info: Invite-Only

Time: 10PM-4AM

Info: Invite-Only

SATURDAY, April 13th


Time: 10AM-6PM

Info: RSVP

Time: 10AM-5PM

Info: RSVP

AMEX Platinum House

Time: 11AM-5PM

Info: For AMEX Cardholders only

Time: 11AM-6PM

Info: RSVP

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: RSVP

Time: 1PM-4PM

Info: RSVP

Time: 1PM-10PM

Info: Invite-Only

Time: 1PM-5PM

Info: First come, first serve

Time: 1-6PM

Info: Invite Only

Time: 2-6PM

Info: Invite-Only

Time:10PM-4AM

Info: Invite-Only

Time: 10PM-4AM

Info: Invite-Only

Time: 10PM-3AM

Info: Invite Only

Time:

SUNDAY, April 14th

AMEX Platinum House

Time: 11AM-5PM

Info: For AMEX Cardholders only

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

Time: 12-6PM

Info: RSVP

Time: 1-6PM

Info: Invite-Only

Public Records Party

Time: 2PM-10PM

Info: Invite-Only

Time: 10PM-4AM

Info: Ticketed

Time: 10PM-4AM

Info: Invite-Only

Weekend #2

FRIDAY, April 19th

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

SATURDAY, April 20th

Time: 11AM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

Time: 12PM-5PM

Info: Open to Public

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

SUNDAY, April 21st

Time: 12PM-5PM

Info: Open to Public

Time: 12PM-6PM

Info: Ticketed

