Coachella Event Guide 2019

Coachella Weekend #1 is happening this weekend, and while we’re totally excited to see headliners Ariana Grande and Childish Gambino, lets be honest what we’re really excited for this #Chella is the super exclusive, celeb-filled parties that are also all happening!
LAFM has compiled a list of all the hottest events happening Weekend 1 and 2 this year, check it out below:
Weekend #1
THURSDAY, April 11th
Time: 10AM-6PM
Info: RSVP
Time: All Day
Info: RSVP
Time: 9PM-2AM
Info: Free with Ticket
Time: 9PM-1AM
Info: RSVP required
FRIDAY, April 12th
Time: 10AM-6PM
Info: RSVP
Time: 11AM-7PM
Info: Ticketed
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: Ticketed
Info: Invite Only
Time: 2-6PM
Info: Invite Only
Time: 4-6PM
Info: Invite Only
Time: 5-9PM
Info: Invite-Only
Time: 5PM-11PM
Info: RSVP
Time: 6-11PM
Info: Invite-Only
Time: 10PM-4AM
Info: Ticketed
Time: 10PM-4AM
Info: Invite-Only
Time: 10PM-4AM
Info: Invite-Only
SATURDAY, April 13th
Time: 10AM-6PM
Info: RSVP
Time: 10AM-5PM
Info: RSVP
AMEX Platinum House
Time: 11AM-5PM
Info: For AMEX Cardholders only
Time: 11AM-6PM
Info: RSVP
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: Ticketed
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: RSVP
Time: 1PM-4PM
Info: RSVP
Time: 1PM-10PM
Info: Invite-Only
Time: 1PM-5PM
Info: First come, first serve
Time: 1-6PM
Info: Invite Only
Time: 2-6PM
Info: Invite-Only
Time:10PM-4AM
Info: Invite-Only
Time: 10PM-4AM
Info: Invite-Only
Time: 10PM-3AM
Info: Invite Only
SUNDAY, April 14th
AMEX Platinum House
Time: 11AM-5PM
Info: For AMEX Cardholders only
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: Ticketed
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: Ticketed
Time: 12-6PM
Info: RSVP
Time: 1-6PM
Info: Invite-Only
Public Records Party
Time: 2PM-10PM
Info: Invite-Only
Time: 10PM-4AM
Info: Ticketed
Time: 10PM-4AM
Info: Invite-Only
Weekend #2
FRIDAY, April 19th
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: Ticketed
SATURDAY, April 20th
Time: 11AM-6PM
Info: Ticketed
Time: 12PM-5PM
Info: Open to Public
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: Ticketed
SUNDAY, April 21st
Time: 12PM-5PM
Info: Open to Public
Time: 12PM-6PM
Info: Ticketed