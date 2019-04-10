BLUEMERCURY – One Stop Shop + Spa!

Calling all skincare junkies! Do you want the best skincare shopping experience while treating yourself to a spa day? Bluemercury has everything you need!

This one stop shop for your favorite skincare and make-up products also offers facials. I had a chance to visit our friends at Bluemercury at their Corona Del Mar, CA location and I loved every minute of it. When you walk in the walls are filled according to each brand like M-61, Caudalie, Murad, Origins and more! Like every girl when you walk into a beauty store, I was so excited and intrigued to go through it all. Besides the warm welcome I was so glad that all the associates were insightful on each of my skin and make up concerns. This is a must for myself and probably for every clueless girl that has ever walked into Sephora or Ulta with questions. Bluemercury hires the best of the best in make-up artist s and estheticians.

Their sweet esthetician treated me to one of their facials made my skin look and feel so supple! I chose their basic 30 minute facial and even then my skin was blessed by the skin gods. Glowy and hydrated is always the goal and a facial at Bluemercury made that happen. I especially liked that she described every product and its use while applying it on my face. It’s like when you reread the labelson a bottle to make sure you’re reassuring what it does. She used M-61 products which I had been dying to try out! Recommend using the Vitamin C pads for a quick and effective serum application.

After looking around for skincare goodies to take home I was treated to a step by step make-up routine. A Bluemercury make-up artist and specialist was nice enough to give me the whole look and give tips and tricks of her own. Safe to say from now on I will be smudging my brown eyeliner on top of my lid. She helped me pick out a Laura Mercier concealer and a new eyebrow pencil from Lune + Aster which has a universal eyebrow pencil that is great for filling in those sparse areas.

I had such a wonderful time at Bluemercury that I will definitely be coming back. With locations in Santa Monica and Corona Del Mar whichever you choose to visit, you won’t regret it. Bring your girlfriends for a girls day full of shopping and facials!