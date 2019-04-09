NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Jade Marlin – Fashion That Helps The Community

 

Designer Jade Marlin is making a statement this spring by combining fashion and philanthropy. A portion of the proceeds from his upcoming showcase, which will be held at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan on May 18, will be donated to the Jade Loves Kids Foundation.

Marlin is known for his vast array of men’s suits, women’s dresses, and accessories — but what people may not know is that he recently started his own foundation supporting children across the country. The Jade Loves Kids Foundation was built to improve children’s educational skills and personal skills necessary for a successful future. The foundation, which you can learn more about at www.jadeloveskids.org, has created programs to help children and families improve their home environments, relationship building skills, communication skills, and more.

By attending Jade Marlin’s showcase event, you will not only be given the opportunity to network with the “Who’s Who” of the fashion world, but you will also be supporting a great cause. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.

You can purchase designs by Jade Marlin at Target, Sears, Kohl’s, and Amazon. For updates on future collections, showcases, and the Jade Marlin Foundation, follow @jademarlinco on Instagram and @JadeMarlin1 on Twitter.

By: Hannah Rowston

