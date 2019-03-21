NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Lane Bryant x Beauticurve Launches in LA

Rochelle Johnson at Beauticurve x Lane Bryant Preview Event on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Lane Bryant/AP Images/AP Images)
Lane Bryant and Founder and Creator of Beauticurve’s Rochelle Johnson launched their co-collaboration, Beauticurve x Lane Bryant this Tuesday in Culver City. “There is no denying the beauty and femininity of a great dress,” said Susan Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Lane Bryant. “The Beauticurve X Lane Bryant collection delivers endless possibilities for our client. Rochelle has created beautiful dresses that are beyond versatile for a client’s event-packed spring calendar; from weddings to graduations, and all of the can’t miss occasions she attends throughout the season. Fans of Rochelle and our clients are sure to fall in love with this collaboration.” Featuring fun and flirty summer dresses, Lane Bryant was inspired by Johnson’s feminine aesthetic and together they developed this 10-piece collection!

With a jumpsuit, animal print, stripes, and some floral numbers, this collection is for every girl and everyday! “I have always loved Lane Bryant. And as a former associate, it is a total full circle moment for me to have the honor of co-designing a collection with the Brand,” said Johnson. “My experience in store opened my eyes to what plus size women respond to fashion-wise. It was beyond important for me to draw on that experience with the team at Lane Bryant to create dresses that women can feel joyful, spirited and empowered in. I want to inspire her to try new prints and colors, from blush pink to leopard print.”

We love this collection collaboration with Rochelle Johnson and Lane Bryant, #BossBabes #LAFMApproved! This collection is now available for purchase!

To shop: https://www.lanebryant.com/what-s-new/beauticurve-x-lane-bryant/P-11564?intid=hp_hero_beauticurve_20190320

River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

