Jade McFadden Is Here To Make History

by: Hannah Rowston

Jade McFadden may be new to the world of fashion design, but her name is one worth getting used to. Since launching her label in 2018, she has been determined to defy the norms of the mostly male-driven fashion industry by creating a versatile yet classic lifestyle brand that caters to anyone and everyone. “We always see women and men wear brands with male designers names, but how often do you see both women and men wear a brand with a female’s name? I think this is major!” she said.

But long before McFadden began breaking barriers in the fashion world, she was a young girl who spent her time sketching designs, dreaming of one day turning them into reality. In 2014, after an already impressive career as a stylist, model, and magazine contributor, she knew that it was time to give her dream a go, and created her first hand-sewn womens wear collection.

Just a short 4 years later, she went on to create her own label, and along with her business partner Ozzy, launched a website. She most recently took her brand to the next level by expanding into kidswear, accessories, jewelry, and home design. She describes her brand as “Vintage-Inspiration, Mod-Liberation. It’s classic, cool, chic, creative, fun, yet mysterious. I feel that every piece makes a statement. The men who wear it are confident and bold! The women who wear it are classy with a little edge! The kids who wear it are cute and cool!”