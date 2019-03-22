Jamie Chung Celebrates 42 Gold Collection

42 Gold, the sister brand of Chinese Laundry launched their collection with Brand Ambassador for the collection, Actor and Model Jamie Chung Wednesday night in West Hollywood at La Peer Hotel. With celeb guests like Fashionista Louise Roe, Natalie Alyn Lind, Cara Santana, Skyler Samules and more, celebs and guests alike were treated to signature ’42 Gold’ cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a wall of the collection shoes to admire!

“We definitely felt like there was that gap between the Chinese Laundry girl and wanted to show how she comes into her own, she’s working, she might be a mother. She’s doing all of these things and although fashion is important to her, she also wants to be comfortable. She needs shoes that really take her to work at the office, throughout her whole day and night,” says Senior Designer of 42 Gold, Shayna Fitzpatrick. “My sister is a mom, and so is my best friend, so it was women like that that are on their feet, running around, at the office, working from home or at the office that all really inspired this collection.”

Designed with versatility in mind, the line is comprised of on-trend mules, booties, and espadrilles that transition easily from day to night. The color palette includes a feminine mix of muted pastels and neutral colors constructed in luxe leather and suede. Available at 42gold.com, Nordstrom and Zappos, the 48 piece collection ranges from $48-$200.

In looking to Jamie Chung as the Brand Ambassador, Senior Designer of the Collection Shayna says, “Jamie really embodies the spirit of the brand not only is she and actress, but she’s an influencer with a great fashion following and is so well-spoken and has a point of view. Everyone can put on an outfit and look good, but she does that and speaks her mind and has a lot of wonderful things to say!”