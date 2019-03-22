NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Jamie Chung Celebrates 42 Gold Collection

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Jamie Chung celebrates her 42 Gold Collection at LaPeer Hotel on March 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Chinese Laundry)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: View of the atmosphere as Jamie Chung celebrates her 42 Gold Collection at LaPeer Hotel on March 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Chinese Laundry)

 

42 Gold, the sister brand of Chinese Laundry launched their collection with Brand Ambassador for the collection, Actor and Model Jamie Chung Wednesday night in West Hollywood at La Peer Hotel. With celeb guests like Fashionista Louise Roe, Natalie Alyn Lind, Cara Santana, Skyler Samules and more, celebs and guests alike were treated to signature ’42 Gold’ cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a wall of the collection shoes to admire!

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Louise Roe is seen as Jamie Chung celebrates her 42 Gold Collection at LaPeer Hotel on March 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Chinese Laundry)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Chinese Laundry Sr. Designer/Line Builder Shayna Fitzpatrick (R) poses with Jamie Chung as she celebrates her 42 Gold Collection at LaPeer Hotel on March 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Chinese Laundry)

“We definitely felt like there was that gap between the Chinese Laundry girl and wanted to show how she comes into her own, she’s working, she might be a mother. She’s doing all of these things and although fashion is important to her, she also wants to be comfortable. She needs shoes that really take her to work at the office, throughout her whole day and night,” says Senior Designer of 42 Gold, Shayna Fitzpatrick. “My sister is a mom, and so is my best friend, so it was women like that that are on their feet, running around, at the office, working from home or at the office that all really inspired this collection.”

Designed with versatility in mind, the line is comprised of on-trend mules, booties, and espadrilles that transition easily from day to night. The color palette includes a feminine mix of muted pastels and neutral colors constructed in luxe leather and suede. Available at 42gold.com, Nordstrom and Zappos, the 48 piece collection ranges from $48-$200.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: View of the background as Jamie Chung celebrates her 42 Gold Collection at LaPeer Hotel on March 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Chinese Laundry)

In looking to Jamie Chung as the Brand Ambassador, Senior Designer of the Collection Shayna says, “Jamie really embodies the spirit of the brand not only is she and actress, but she’s an influencer with a great fashion following and is so well-spoken and has a point of view. Everyone can put on an outfit and look good, but she does that and speaks her mind and has a lot of wonderful things to say!”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Sammi Hanratty is seen as Jamie Chung celebrates her 42 Gold Collection at LaPeer Hotel on March 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Chinese Laundry)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: Jamie Chung (C) celebrates her 42 Gold Collection at LaPeer Hotel on March 20, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Chinese Laundry)
