Say it ‘A | LOUD’ this Holiday Season with this Chic Fashion Brand!

Wondering what to wear this holiday season, at home or on that summery vacay when you need a break from winter weather? A|loud has you covered! The Dubai based brand is one of the leaders in the fashion industry when it comes to using ethical practices to saving your clothing by championing the circularity of fashion through their sustainability program. Working with UAE based organization Kiswa which ethically filters and disposes clothing by determining which pieces are eligible for resale, can be recycled for disposal or transformed into a different product, A|loud encourages and incentives customers to return items they no longer want or need and give the pieces a second life. Customers who choose to return clothing through their program receive a a discount voucher to be used for future purchases. “Our commitment is to create the most ethical and sustainable brand based on the circular model, in which the customer is a fundamental part of the whole process. We believe in the circularity of fashion. Our model predicts that each product has several lifetimes, to be then disposed of and recycled” a representative for the brand commented.

With items for men (sizes S-XL) and women (sizes from XS-L), A|loud is the type of fashion house you’ll want to support, not just for their trend-setting designs, but their ethically sustainable programs. Now you can shop without buyer’s remorse! We’ve rounded up our favorite pieces below, check it out!

