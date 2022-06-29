Mr. Saturday has the Casual-Cool Designs Everyone Needs in Their Closet at PFW

Mr. Saturday is the coolest designer to hit Paris Fashion Week during the 2023 Menswear season, and we have the photos to prove it. Created by Toronto based Canadian designer Joey Gollish, Mr. Saturday is more than a fashion brand, it’s a movement. It’s radical but wearable, and mixes simple silhouettes and neutral base clothing with funky contrasted pieces that make you think ‘WOW’ when it comes down the street (or runway). The focus on the casual-cool aesthetic is paramount to it’s success on and off the runway, and with pieces that complement every gender and identity, it’s got something for everyone, anywhere. Check out all my favorite shots from backstage, the front row and the show, below!

