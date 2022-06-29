NEWSLETTER     ACCOUNT

Mr. Saturday has the Casual-Cool Designs Everyone Needs in Their Closet at PFW

Mr. Saturday is the coolest designer to hit Paris Fashion Week during the 2023 Menswear season, and we have the photos to prove it. Created by Toronto based Canadian designer Joey Gollish, Mr. Saturday is more than a fashion brand, it’s a movement. It’s radical but wearable, and mixes simple silhouettes and neutral base clothing with funky contrasted pieces that make you think ‘WOW’ when it comes down the street (or runway). The focus on the casual-cool aesthetic is paramount to it’s success on and off the runway, and with pieces that complement every gender and identity, it’s got something for everyone, anywhere. Check out all my favorite shots from backstage, the front row and the show, below!

Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Eric Jess & Tanner Reese at Mr. Saturday. Photo by: River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Deon Hinton. Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Joey Gollish. Photo by River Callaway

 

Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway

 

Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
Photo by River Callaway
River Callaway

Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer

River Callaway is the Senior Fashion + Beauty Editor & Photographer for The LA Fashion Magazine covering all things fashion, beauty, celebrity, events, travel and entertainment.

LAFM_Logo

A local authority with global reach offering an honest voice that resonates with consumers as the source for the most current beauty, lifestyle, fashion and marketing trends. THELAFASHION.COM

MORE FROM LAFM

Newsletter
Social Media/PR
Marketing
Contact Us
About LAFM
Careers

SEE MORE STORIES

Fashion
Travel
Love
Press
Magazine
Reprints/Permissions | Masthead
Fashion & Beauty
United States
© 2021 LAFM. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated as of 1/1/21) Privacy and Cookie Statement (updated as of 1/1/21) and your California Privacy Rights. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of LAFM. Ad Choices.