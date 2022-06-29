This High Heel Feels like a Sneaker and is the Perfect Summer Shoe

We connected with the women behind new shoe brand, 7or9, a brand that’s patented a technology for a specific kind of airfoam that makes their shoes as comfortable as say – your favorite running shoe. With dozens of options to choose from, from a short heel to a high heel and a versatility through accessories – this is our pick for a shoe brand on the rise.

We connected with founders, Deng Juan and Wang Huan, as they step into the future with this new-aged technology, this summer. Both founders are serial entrepreneurs – and both are heel-addicted. With technology so advanced now, they often thought, why are high heels still so hard to wear? After extensively researching the industry, they found that the wearing experience of high heels was not taken seriously.

So, they decided to make a pair of comfortable high heels and a brand that focuses on women’s comfort and feeling inspired by sneakers – a significant difference than any other high heel brand.

The name 7or9 actually comes from the two classic choices of heel height – 7cm or 9cm, 7cm for loving yourself – and 9cm for loving the world more.

Focusing on the research and development of comfort technology is a priority. The brand applies the technology of sneakers, underwear, and even medical beauty to the design and production of high heels. “Every year, we release a new version of comfort. We make the classic models of heels to achieve the ultimate comfort, to find the balance of comfort and beauty. We use high-quality leathers and materials to create modern classics that are built to last.” says the two ladies behind the brand.

When asked what their favorite colors and styles are, they said the Dark Tea, Black Forest, Udon – because they represent our three different technology families, which are air-touch foam, self heated boots and sofa sandals. That’s right you have the comfort of a couch and the classic appeal of a luxury shoe fit for a queen!

Check out 7or9 by visiting their website 7or9.com or on instagram @7or9.offical.